KAMPALA – Centenary Bank has launched banking services on WhatsApp that will allow its customers to undertake certain banking requirements.

Dubbed CenteWhatsApp banking, the pioneering service is designed to provide customers with convenient and secure access to a wide range of banking services directly through the widely used messaging platform, WhatsApp, said Mr. Fabian Kasi the Managing Director at Centenary Bank.

Mr Kasi said that by using the service on WhatsApp, retail customers can check their savings account balance, bank statement details of pre-approved instant loan offers, and block/unblock credit and debit card securely with end-to-end encryption for all messages.

“As we all know, the landscape of banking is evolving rapidly and more so, mobile banking, driven by advancements in technology and the changing preferences of our valued customers. It is our responsibility, as a forward-thinking institution, to stay ahead of these changes and embrace innovations that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients in need of information and Banking services in real-time, said Kasi.

“Through WhatsApp Banking, our customers can perform a range of banking activities, including getting a mobile loan up to UGX 5 million, checking account balances, reviewing transactions, transferring funds, paying bills, and receiving real-time notifications,” he added.

Here is a closer look at the WhatsApp service.

Any Centenary Bank savings account customer, who is also on WhatsApp, can access this service.

Customers are required to simply save the bank’s verified WhatsApp number 0744 200 555 in the phone contacts, go to the WhatsApp platform, and send a chat to get started.

A menu will be displayed for the customer to select the preferred option and then follow the prompts to complete the transaction. All transactions are secured with a One Time PIN sent to the customer’s number registered with the bank for accessing the CenteMobile banking service.

Kasi further expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “The introduction of WhatsApp Banking is a great opportunity and a testament to our commitment to providing accessible, convenient, and secure banking solutions for all. WhatsApp, being one of the most widely used messaging platforms globally, offers a familiar and user-friendly interface that empowers our customers to seamlessly manage their finances at their fingertips with instant messaging, response, and the ability to chat with a call centre agent for resolution of any issue at hand.”

This initiative is in line with the bank’s strategic objective to become a SMART Bank by 2026 by offering inclusive and innovative financial solutions to all, especially in rural areas and in a sustainable manner. The CenteWhatsApp banking service is designed to offer more convenience to the bank’s more than 2.5 million customers, with utmost priority on security.

