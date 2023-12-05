KAMPALA – Creative marketing agency Zeus The Agency last weekend basked in glory after being crowned raising agency of the year at the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) 2023.

UMEAS is hosted by Evolve Group Africa to allow brands, agencies, and marketers to showcase their marketing success and amplify the quality of their businesses.

The awards held at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, December 1, 2023, span all aspects of the marketing profession, including; Communications, Advertising, and Public Relations.

The winners in different categories were picked by a jury of 6 consisting of Dr Benedict Mugerwa, the Head professional courses at Uganda Management Institute, UMI), Immaculate Ngulumi Nabatte (Chief Manager of Marketing and Branding, Centenary Bank), John Paul Okwi (Senior Manager events and Sponsorships, MTN Uganda and the Jury President), Rogers Anguzu (Commercial Director, Crown Beverages Ltd) Barbra Arimi Teddy (Head Marketing and communications, NSSF), as well as Jackie Namara, (CEO IguruConsult Ltd).

This recent history represents a remarkable hat-trick for Zeus The Agency, following their consecutive accolades as the Digital Agency of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

The agency’s trajectory to success has been truly exceptional, underscoring their unwavering commitment to excellence in the dynamic landscape of marketing, said Rita Arinaitwe, Digital Director at Zeus The Agency.

Arinaitwe expressed elation upon receiving the well-deserved recognition at Serena on Friday, stating, “Winning the Rising Agency of the Year award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our innovative digital strategies, and this award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.”

Beyond individual accolades, Zeus The Agency’s triumph resonates in their instrumental role in securing prestigious awards for several clients at the ceremony. Notably, the Whiskey Desire campaign by Jonnie Walker clinched the Advertising Campaign of the Year, Smirnoff Fiestas won Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year, Leave Eat to KFC secured the Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Twekozese by KCB Uganda in partnership with GIZ emerged victorious as the PR Campaign of the Year.

Jeffrey Amani, Executive Creative Director and CEO at Zeus The Agency, expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “We are honored to have received these awards, and we take pride in the work we have undertaken to assist our clients in achieving their marketing objectives. We eagerly anticipate continuing to provide innovative and effective marketing solutions to our clients in Uganda and beyond.”

It is noteworthy that Zeus The Agency, a relatively young entrant in the industry, celebrated its fourth year of operation in August this year. This triumph at the UMEA Awards 2023 solidifies their position as a rising star in the competitive realm of marketing, promising a future marked by innovation, creativity, and sustained success.

