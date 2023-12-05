KAMPALA – Uganda Baati was recognized as “Quality Steel Manufacturer of the Year 2023” at the Annual KACITA Awards Gala-2023, held at the Motiv in Bugolobi. This prestigious recognition stands as a testament to Uganda Baati’s firm promise to excellence, continual innovation, and dedicated expertise in the field.

The KACITA awards were aimed at recognizing outstanding achievements of businesses and government agencies that have significantly contributed to Uganda’s business landscape. The acknowledgment of Uganda Baati as the leading steel manufacturer highlights the brand’s continuous efforts in aligning with its core values of excellence and customer-centricity under the theme “Embracing Diversity Amidst Sustainable Trade through Research and Awareness.”

For six decades, Uganda Baati’s unwavering assurance to excellence has propelled it to the forefront of the industry, setting new standards and redefining what’s possible. As a beacon of innovation, Uganda Baati has consistently pioneered cutting-edge technologies, revolutionizing the steel landscape and surpassing expectations. This milestone reaffirms Uganda Baati’s dedication to continual innovation, ensuring it remains at the vanguard of quality and innovation for the decades to come.

George Arodi, CEO at Uganda Baati, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, “At Uganda Baati, we are honored to receive this acknowledgment from KACITA. This accolade reinforces our pledge to producing high-quality steel products and acknowledges the passion and expertise of our entire team. We remain devoted to continuous innovation and maintaining the highest standards of quality in our offerings.”

Also, Uganda Baati proudly secured the prestigious title of the “Best Metallic Products – Roofing Sheets” for the second consecutive year at the esteemed People’s Choice Quality Awards. This remarkable accolade, an evidence to their unwavering dedication to excellence, emphasizes the company’s consistent commitment to delivering top-tier products and services. The recognition, bestowed upon them for the second time in succession, reaffirms Uganda Baati’s position as an industry leader in providing high-quality roofing solutions that cater perfectly to the preferences and needs of the Ugandan general public. This outstanding achievement further solidifies their reputation for unparalleled excellence and innovation within the steel industry.

