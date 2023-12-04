KAMPALA – Every Friday for the next six months, movie goers will enjoy generous discounts of up to 20% on tickets purchased with FlexiPay or Visa prepaid cards, thanks to a new promotion powered by Century Cinemax and Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Dubbed ‘FlexiPay Cinema Fridays’ customers can draw the promotion benefits every Friday whenever they pay using FlexiPay or Stanbic Visa cards at any of the Century Cinema locations around Kampala. FlexiPay can be accessed on *291# or through the App.

“For a period of 6 months, we are saying the cost of a ticket to cinema should not be an excuse for lovers, families, friends, or individuals not to have fun! Every movie ticket bought on a Friday, using FlexiPay or Stanbic Visa will be cheaper by UGX 3000 shillings, for the next six months.

From Acacia, Arena Mall in Nsambya, to Metroplex in Naalya, our cinema loving customers will enjoy this fabulous discount to watch the latest movie releases, every Friday,” said Israel Arinaitwe, the Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Paul Osako, the Card Utilization Manager said the bank’s card holding customers can use their Visa debit, pre-paid and credit cards to draw benefits from the 190-day promotion.

“You simply come and swipe at the Point-of-Sale terminal and you can get the ticket at a discount, you will be able to enjoy your movie. So, come with our family and friends and enjoy the movies as we relax, and wind down during this festive season,” said Osako.

Satish Guna, the General Manager Century Cinemax Limited Uganda said the promotion is also aimed at thanking their respective customers for their support in 2023.

“After a long year of hard work, it is important that you rest and this promotion presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved rest with your families and friends—and we hope that this discount will enable you have the most of your festive holidays,” he said.

Customers can enjoy the promo from all three Century Cinemax locations at Acacia Mall in Kololo, Arena Mall in Nsambya, and Metroplex in Naalya.

