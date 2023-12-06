Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda’s (CCBU) major contribution to the economy and its outstanding commitment to tax compliance and ethical practices has placed the company as the overall winner in the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Taxpayers Awards.

The award was based on the highest revenue contribution and 100% tax return compliance for both filing and paying.

CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, secured the prestigious Excel Award, showcasing its commitment to excellence and highlighting its significant contribution to Uganda’s economic development through responsible tax practices.

Kirunda Magoola, CCBU Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Director, said the award was a testament to the company’s firm commitment to ethical business practices and responsible citizenship.

“We believe in contributing positively to the communities in which we operate. This recognition reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact on Uganda’s economic landscape,” Magoola said.

Through adhering fully to its tax obligations, the company has directly contributed to the government’s revenue stream and supported the country’s infrastructure and social development projects.

Beyond its financial contributions, CCBU has been actively involved in various corporate social responsibility initiatives that seek to better communities, such as partnerships with NUDIPU to empower women and keep disabled girls in school, nurturing talent through supporting the KCCA People with Disabilities sports gala and Blind Football, as well as partnerships with other corporate businesses to fight plastic pollution, among others.

Through its operations, CCBU has also played a pivotal role in job creation, providing employment opportunities and fostering skills development at its four plants, which employ over 900 people. The company has provided internship opportunities and full employment through its Graduates in Training programme.

“We use our industry leadership to be part of the solution to achieve positive change in the world and to build a more sustainable future for our planet,” said Magoola.

“Our aim is to create greater shared opportunity for the business and the communities we serve across the value-chain. Opportunity is more than just money, it’s about a better future for people and their communities everywhere on the African continent.”

He also noted that the company will continue making a positive and lasting impact through a focus on sustainability, innovation and community engagement through its operations.

This year, the company also won four awards in the 13th annual Brand Africa: Africa’s Best Brand Awards, in which it was crowned most admired brand in Uganda, named one of the top 10 most admired brands (doing good for people, society and the environment), most admired non-Uganda brand (non-alcoholic beverages) and most admired brand (non-alcoholic beverages).

Share this: Facebook

X



Related