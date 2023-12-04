Absa Bank Uganda has been recognised with multiple accolades from the 22nd annual survey Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023.

The survey is the largest and most prestigious ranking of Cash Management providers in the world with an average response base in excess of 25,000 provides the most comprehensive and authoritative measure of the performance of cash managers at the national, regional, and global levels.

Absa received five accolades namely: Market Leader Uganda, Best Service Overall in Uganda, Best Service Business Function in Uganda, Best Service Financial Facilities in Uganda, and Best Service Personnel in Uganda.

Irene Mutyaba Kabiri, Absa’s Corporate and Investment Banking Director, said, “Winning these awards serves as a reminder of our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and service to our esteemed clients and is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional expertise demonstrated by our Cash Management Team and our partner departments across the bank.”

Its parent company – Absa Group – was awarded the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award as a result of its integrated COVID-19 response for its employees, clients, and communities across all their 12 African markets, and also as Africa’s Best Bank for Transaction Services in 2022. Absa Group’s Corporate and Investment Banking division also won the award of Overall Best Service Business Function in Africa in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023 survey.

Mutyaba added, “As part of our ambition to become a leading Pan-African bank, Absa is committed to showcasing the power of collective effort and commitment to excellence to be a strong proponent of the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and its people – in line with our purpose to empower Africa’s tomorrow together, one story at a time.”

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey recognizes the leading providers of cash management products and services. The survey covers 12 product and client categories on a global and regional basis, ranking results in 56 countries.

Euromoney surveys cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers worldwide. The survey reports the standard of international and domestic cash management services corporate customers receive from their bankers. The scope included international and domestic payments, collections, liquidity management, and other services.

Respondents (Corporate customers, Financial and non-financial) are asked which top three banks they mostly use for their cash management services and to rate services provided by their lead Cash Manager on a sliding scale of 1 being poor to 7 being excellent.

Corporate customers were surveyed to provide their feedback directly to Euromoney based on the experience they have had with Cash Management services.

Share this: Facebook

X

