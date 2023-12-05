KAMPALA – Unifi, a credit loans company, unveiled the first instalment campaign dubbed “Excuse My Loan”, an innovative competition that saw 35 lucky customers being relieved of loans totalling up to UGX.15M. The competition launched in April – May and again in August – November 2023 is in collaboration with Capital FM.

Unifi Credit, through Capital FM, orchestrated surprise calls to its clients by popular breakfast DJs. The question “How can Unifi make your life easy today?” The correct response was: “Excuse My Loan.” This competition not only created a buzz among Unifi customers but also made life easy for 50 lucky customers.

Oliver Namirembe, one of the lucky winners said “I’m really happy to have this offer. I was looking for ways to get money because my son is beginning his first semester this month and I was wondering where I was going to get that money from.”

In a statement, Martha Walusimbi, Unifi operations manager expressed pride in the competition stating “We are committed to making life easy for clients. Whether it’s looking for ways to make our loans even faster and simpler or through initiatives such as our gifts for new clients and Excuse My Loan. We are proud to serve Uganda and that we can help lessen the financial burden of our clients through this competition.”

“Excuse My Loan” winners from across the country have shared similar experiences of having their loans excused and the impact that this has had on their lives.

“I got a call from Lucky and Gaetano and they asked me ‘How can Unifi make your life easy?’. I said, ‘Excuse my loan!’ and they told me: ‘Your loan has been excused to zero’. So I am very happy and I am going to take another loan to cater for my needs,” said Andrew Koire from the Unifi Jinja branch.

Unifi continues to offer fast, simple and unsecured personal loans to people in formal employment, and new clients across its many branches countrywide. New clients can start an application at www.unifi.credit/ug/ get a quick quote and access cash within 20 minutes at any Unifi branch. Existing clients can access Unifi’s services by simply dialling *288#.

