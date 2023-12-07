Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) was a recipient of the Best Use of Partnership Marketing and Best Innovation accolades at the just concluded Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEA) held at Kampala Serena Hotel.

AMCUL was recognized for its innovative healthcare Insurance product, Hospital Sente which is a package that offers hospital cash pay-out to beneficiaries upon inpatient hospitalization at any accredited hospital.

The 2023 UMEA Awards sought to recognize the phenomenal work of marketing practitioners around the country. The awards also examined how well brands, their marketers, and their agency partners leveraged different media channels, digital and traditional, to create campaigns that have made a powerful impact on their target groups.

Faisal Namanya Kabandana, Lead Insurance at Airtel Money expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers through innovative marketing strategies and strategic partnerships.

He said, ‘We are honored to receive these awards as they are a recognition of AMCUL’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance the overall customer experience as they conduct affordable, secure, and convenient mobile financial transactions within the country and across borders.”

In March this year, AMCUL announced its partnership with Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited and Insurtech Turaco Insurance Brokers LTD to provide, Hospital Sente, a low-cost hospital cash insurance product with Funeral Benefits, aimed at increasing access to insurance for underserved communities.

“At Airtel, we believe in collaborating with key players across different sectors that will benefit and enhance services offered to our customers. In this case, Prudential Uganda and Turaco for the Hospital Sente service.” He said.

“We are also big on innovations and continue to push the boundaries of creativity to deliver groundbreaking solutions. The recognition for Best Innovation is truly a testament to this commitment and a celebration of the brilliant minds behind these products.” Namanya Kabandana concluded.

Additionally, to the UMEA Awards, Airtel Uganda’s partner agency brainchild BCW recently won an award for Best Media Relations and Media Management for Airtel’s The Voice Africa at the 2023 PRAU Excellence Awards in November. The Voice Africa is a continental vocal music contest that gave a chance to up to 7 Ugandans to compete for a grand prize of $100,000 (Shs.375 million) and a fully-sponsored 1-year music recording deal with Universal Studios in the United States of America.

