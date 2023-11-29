This week opened with lots of excitement in business circles when news of MTN dividend pay out revealed that Uganda’s top Businessman and Entrepreneur Charles Mbire bagged 5 billion shillings in dividends.

The media frenzy following the announcement would have probably doubled had they known that MTN actually pays dividends to its shareholders three times a year which means, with the close of the year, Mbire actually bagged approximately 15th billion schoolings in dividend payout in 2023 alone.

When you do your maths, the Business man earns Ushs 1.250 billion every month. Calculated down, he earns Ushs 41.7 million per day, or Ushs 1.736 million per hour and if you are still in the mood of playing around with figures, calculated down, he earns Ush 29,000, equivalent to 8 dollars every second.

The laid back businessman who is also the Chairman MTN Uganda does not regret his decision to invest on stock market. Way back between 2000 and 2005,, Mbire sold some of his assets to consolidate funds for his vision. The money was not enough so he went to Standard Chartered and Stanbic Banks where he borrowed approximately 15 million dollars.

His vision was to invest in MTN as a Ugandan minority shareholder. He was aware MTN, endowed with international investment knowledge was the right parter for future growth.

Today, Mbire earns day, night, shine or rain, COVID lockdown or no COVID.

The shrewd businessman does not regret his investment plan. He has since paid back all his loans and his investment in MTN is paying back day and night even when he is asleep.

Mbire usually advises potential investors to look at investing in stock exchange which is a good generational revenue stream.

He is known to say that this kind of investment will work for you whether you as the principal is around or not. There will always be continuous revenue flow. Even when you retire today there will be steady revenue flow. So its better for Ugandans to invest in technology based enterprises with a future instead of investing in egoistic ventures which are prone to become white elephants.

Mbire, known for his laid back nature is the biggest individual investor in Uganda’s stock exchange with interests in other countries like Kenya and South Africa. He never discusses his wealth, very illusive

but effective in business choices.

His silence is so loud to those who know his real worth. Mbire always says that the stock exchange is a good measure of transparent wealth.and that the sources of his income are as clear as open palm.

