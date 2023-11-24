ICEA LION, a leading insurance provider, has teamed up with NCBA Bank Uganda and World Navi, a distinguished vehicle importer and exporter.

This alliance aims to redefine the car purchasing landscape by providing customers exclusive access to imported vehicles at subsidized prices, coupled with comprehensive insurance coverage offered by ICEA LION.

During the campaign launch, Mr. Ambrose Kibuuka, CEO of ICEA LION General Insurance Uganda, underscored the pivotal role vehicles play in clients’ lives. He emphasized ICEA LION’s commitment to surpassing traditional insurance coverage, focusing on enhancing the safety and comfort of every journey undertaken by their valued customers.

Mr. Kibuuka expressed pride in the partnership with NCBA and World Navi, stating, “Through our collaboration, we are thrilled to extend exclusive discounts on comprehensive and marine insurance to all Ugandans utilizing World Navi as their trusted vehicle importer.

This synergy is aimed at making top-notch insurance more accessible, ensuring that every vehicle on the road is fortified with ICEA LION’s unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The three-month campaign promises to give customers a festive season to remember by simplifying the importation process, making dreams of owning quality vehicles a reality for individuals across Uganda. This initiative not only represents a significant stride in the automotive industry but also underscores ICEA LION’s dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience.

Stay tuned as ICEA LION, NCBA Bank, and World Navi revolutionize the automotive landscape, offering unbeatable deals and comprehensive insurance solutions for car enthusiasts across Uganda.

