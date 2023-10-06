KAMPALA – Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda has launched its popular Shell Club Loyalty Programme.

Under this arrangement, loyal Shell customers across Uganda will be rewarded, including the chance to win a grand prize of a Toyota Hiace (‘drone’) or motorcycles (boda-bodas), said Johan Grobbelaar, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda during the launch.

He said customers will be rewarded for every transaction they make at Shell service stations including fueling up their vehicle, servicing it, purchasing a gas cylinder, or shopping at Shell Select shops.

“At Vivo Energy Uganda, we understand the value of loyalty. Shell Club is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our esteemed customers for their unwavering support. We are committed to providing a loyalty programme that truly adds value to your everyday life,” Grobbelaar said during the launch in Kampala.

How the Shell Club Loyalty Programme Works

The Shell Club operates on a simple and convenient points-based system. Members collect points with every purchase made at Shell service stations, allowing them to unlock exclusive benefits. Customers who accumulate 3,000 points or more will automatically qualify for an exciting draw, with the chance to win Toyota Hiace vehicles or motorcycles.

One of the key advantages of the Shell Club is its widespread accessibility. With Shell’s extensive service station network coverage across Uganda, the programme can be accessed, and points can be earned throughout the country. Registration is quick, easy, and open to everyone, and customers can sign up through the Shell Africa mobile app, the website, or by visiting any Shell service station.

For those looking to maximise their points, there are bonus opportunities. Customers who purchase Shell V-Power will earn double the points compared to purchases of Shell Fuel Save petrol and diesel, while those opting for Shell Helix lubricants will also receive double the points.

As part of the Shell Club campaign, Vivo Energy Uganda will host exciting activations every Saturday at selected sites. Customers who spend UGX 50,000 or more on Shell fuel for cars and UGX 20,000 or more for bikes will have the chance to spin and win incredible prizes, including fuel, shopping vouchers, lubricants, and more.

