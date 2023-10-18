Castrol and RUBiS Energy Uganda have partnered to launch Castrol oil lubricant products in Uganda.

Castrol oils are readily available at over 54 RUBiS Energy Uganda stations countrywide.

Castrol has a wide range of oils and fluids suited for the various market segments including car, motorcycle and commercial vehicle engines as well as industrial, marine, technology and innovation applications.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership, Ed Savage, Castrol East Africa General Manager said, “Globally, the Castrol brand is renowned for quality, innovation, and high performance. The brand has been redefining liquid engineering to ensure optimization of engines. The partnership with RUBiS Energy Uganda is timely as customers seek oil products that are designed to suit their everyday mechanical needs. Castrol will leverage RUBiS Energy Uganda’s countrywide footprint to ensure that customers are able to get the oil lubricants at all service stations countrywide.”

He added, “Castrol also provides a ‘Car Engine Oil Finder tool’ to ensure customers are getting the right oil. The app makes it quick and easy for customers to have all options and make the right choice when it comes to oil. This supplements the owner’s manual and dictate’s the industry specification, type, and grade of oil the manufacturer specifies for the engine.” The engine oils cater for petrol, diesel, and transmission machinery.

“In our journey to provide our customers with the best quality products and experience, we are strategically partnering with leading brands that are customer-centric and offer quality products to our customers. Through our partnership with Castrol, customers will be able to access a wide range of premium quality lubricants,” said RUBiS Energy Uganda Country Manager, Olivier Gatera.

He added, “Castrol’s world-class innovative products provide oils, fluids and lubricants for every driver, every rider, and every industry. As the exclusive distributor of Castrol Lubricants in Uganda, we will continue ensuring our customer’s oils and lubricants needs are fully met.”

The range of oil products that will be available at RUBiS Energy Uganda stations countrywide include Castrol EDGE, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol GTX, Castrol VECTON, Castrol CRB and Castrol TRANSMAX fluids.

