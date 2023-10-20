MTN Uganda has launched the much-anticipated Tugende Mukikadde Concert, an event that celebrates the rich history of Ugandan music. This concert marks MTN’s continued commitment to supporting the Ugandan music industry, a legacy that has been steadfast for the past 25 years.

Tugende Mukikadde, a concept initiated by MTN in 2017, has become a beloved tradition, taking music enthusiasts on a nostalgic journey, enabling them to fully appreciate the timeless gems of Ugandan music from eras gone by.

At a press conference held at their headquarters in Kampala, MTN Uganda announced the concert is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel. This event, which will feature an impressive lineup of iconic artists who have left an indelible mark on Ugandan music, promises to be a memorable event for music lovers across the nation. The artist lineup includes renowned names such as Mariam Ndagire, Ngoni, Sophie Nantongo, Phoebe Nassolo, Queen Florence, Kute Kaye, and Gerald Kiwewa.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Venue: Kampala Serena Hotel

Kampala Serena Hotel Standard Ticket: UGX 100,000

UGX 100,000 Standard Ticket (MoMo Payment): UGX 80,000

UGX 80,000 Father/Mother: 150,000(Admits 2)

150,000(Admits 2) VIP Ticket: UGX 300,000

UGX 300,000 Platinum Table: UGX 3,000,000

Mavis Ndagire Musungu, MTN Uganda GTM Digital Specialist, stated, “The Tugende Mukikadde Concert is not just an event; it’s a celebration of our deep-rooted commitment to the Ugandan music industry. For the past 25 years, MTN has continuously supported and promoted the incredible artistic talent that our nation has to offer. This concert is a testament to our unwavering dedication.”

She also highlighted that fans don’t need to wait until the concert to enjoy and support the music of these legendary artists. She emphasized that by dialing 17086#, music enthusiasts can easily download tracks from these iconic artists and set them as their caller tunes. This not only allows fans to revel in their favorite tunes but also contributes to the artists’ success, enabling them to earn through their caller tunes.

As a further testament to this commitment, MTN Uganda has plans to continue supporting the Ugandan music industry for the next 25 years and beyond. “Together, we are unstoppable,” Musungu added, echoing MTN’s belief in the power of unity and collaboration.

MTN’s support for Tugende Mukikadde and the Ugandan music industry as a whole not only showcases their corporate responsibility but also serves as a catalyst for growth and recognition of local talent on a global stage.

Tickets for the Tugende Mukikadde Concert are available at various outlets across the country and can also be purchased conveniently via Mobile Money for an exclusive discount. Join us on December 2nd at the Kampala Serena Hotel, where we will relive the melodies of the past and celebrate the future of Ugandan music.

Quotes from some of the artists to perform at the Tugende mu Kikadde

Queen Florence; I thank MTN and the sponsors for investing in local music talent and I also thank the fans for their support. I am eager to perform for you my fans especially since it has been a long time since I have performed for you so some to at Kampala Serena Hotel on 2nd December

Qute Kaye: It’s good to be back. Since I went into rehab, this is the first time I’ll be back for a major performance with legends of music. I’m a living miracle, everyone should come and be motivated and inspired. I can’t wait to perform on 2nd December.

Gerald Kiweewa: Even though this show is for those who are older, everyone should come. We will entertain everyone regardless of age.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

