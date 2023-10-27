KAMPALA — The new Kabira Country Club 360-apartment hotel with a built-up area of 110,000 square meters build up area has taken final shape.

The facility will be ready, according to the management.

The budding magnificent apartments, located in Bukoto in the outskirts of Kampala city near the Kabira Country Club will soon join the group hotels and apartments as one of the 2023 business projects.

The initiators, the Ruparelia Group, has been praised for intensifying efforts to solve housing challenges in the country.

The project, with spacious parking room is an addition to other properties like Kampala Boulevard on Kampala road, Market Plaza on Market Street and Speke Apartments on Wampeewo Avenue in Kololo, owned and managed by Crane Management Services.

With over 300 properties in Kampala and other major towns like Mukono, Jinja, Mbale and Mbarara, the company that has the largest number of ongoing real estate projects, is also the largest private owner of commercial land in Kampala.

Share this: Facebook

X

