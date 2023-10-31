KAMPALA – Jumia Uganda on Tuesday launched its highly anticipated Black Friday campaign for 2023 in which their customers will have the privilege to buy their goodies at very subsidized prices.

This year’s Black Friday under the theme, “Save More Than Money,” promises to be bigger, better, and more impactful than ever before, bringing unparalleled savings and an exceptional shopping experience to our valued customers.

Speaking at the launch held at the Fairway Hotel Kampala, Vinod Goel, CEO, Jumia Uganda, emphasized that the leading e-commerce platform is in a much stronger position with growth and improved unit economics.

“Jumia has been growing in most of the categories of products. Jumia is also focusing on some non-electronics categories such as books, sports, music, kids products to delight customers with a wide array of products in all categories.”

He revealed that their strategy to expand outside Kampala is bearing fruit and revenues outside Kampala are growing significantly.

“Sharp shipping fees, reduced delivery timelines, relevant assortment to the upcountry market and mobilization of a network of more than 5000 active J Force agents have resulted in making Jumia a preferred shopping in upcountry markets.”

Vinod noted that their digital and trade has also proved impactful in Uganda, noting that over 6,000 sellers and 800 restaurant partners use web/mobile applications to conduct their business with Jumia. “They are able to display products, manage their inventory and pricing, run promotions for their brands and manage financials – 100% digital.”

“Our 600 delivery associates are able to accept orders, use maps to locate the customers, receive payments online, receive their compensation and incentives online and receive and give feedback – 100% digital,” he added.

According to him, they have unveiled a platform as the most promising destination for digital marketing – revealing that Jumia has more than 550,000 monthly active users with a very relevant economic and

demographic profile.

“There is a huge interest from Sellers, Third-party Brands and Advertising agencies to optimize their marketing by using this unique channel.”

For this new edition of the Jumia Black Friday,, Jumia has partnered with DFCU and Stanbic banks offering additional discounts on shopping via Bank visa transactions, together with Hisensel, SPJ, Aiwa, Danone and Sky that have delivered unbeatable offers. On top. Jumia has partnered with Fairway hotels, Sheraton hotels, Nyege Nyege and Century Cinema.

Jumia also took the opportunity to extend its gratitude to its partners and consumers for their unwavering support throughout its 11 years of service in Uganda

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia is the leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty. The company generated over USD 1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2022 and has over eight million.

Share this: Facebook

X

