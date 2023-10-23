The Fifth edition of the Uganda Law Society Female Lawyers Conference & Awards took place last Friday at the Rwenzori Ballroom, Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Organised under the theme “Shattering Glass in Ceilings,” the celebrations were all about redefining power and inspiring the future of women in law.

Former Malawian President Joyce Hilda Banda, coined a famous quote that goes; “empower a woman, empower a nation,” and the women in law meet was such a perfect opportunity to bring the significance of those wise words to life, through the reflection of the impact of women in the legal profession and society at large.

While there is popular belief that women have come a long way in the legal profession, there still remains a lot to be achieved.

The Chairperson of the Uganda Law Society Female Lawyers’ Committee- Maximilia Bukenya, challenged the audience to join arms to continue making a difference in the success of female lawyers in Uganda.

Uganda Law Society president Bernard Oundo applauded the different sponsors, and reminded them that efforts like this were largely responsible for the fast growing women influence in law.

I&M Bank Uganda, were one of the key sponsors that made the 2023 women in law celebration a possibility.

Through this partnership, the bank sought to strengthen partnerships for sustainable community development with the Uganda Law Society.

The bank, which came into the market after taking over Orient bank in 2021, was represented by Natalie Kironde, the Head of Legal I&M Bank, who was also part of a list of outstanding female lawyers in top positions in the country that were recognized.

“We are here to recognize and pay tribute to everyone that has supported women’s progress in the law profession. Not only are we celebrating the support, but the women who have stood out and made significant contributions to law and society in general. As I&M Bank, we take pleasure and grace in being part of this initiative meant to empower and inspire women,” said Ms. Kironde.

A carefully selected panel of distinguished speakers the like Hon. Dr. Miria Matembe, Chairman Chartered Institute of Arbitrators David Kaggwa, President Emeritus Uganda Law Society Pheona Wall, Senior lawyer Allan Shonubi, and Uganda National Airlines Head of legal and company secretary- Susan Batuuka, shared insights and experiences about the ever changing law landscape.

Statistics indicate that there are 25 female judges, and more than 100 law firms founded by women in the country, which is a massive indicator of the women’s contribution towards improving the sector.

Caption of the group on the table : Head of Legal I&M Bank ,Natalie Kironde Uganda (Right) was part of the top female legal personnels at the awards and dinner ceremony.

