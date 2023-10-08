KAMPALA – Friday evenings are about rushing out of the office to beat that frustrating gridlock, but that took a new twist for I&M Bank staff, as they capped off an exciting experience of the customer service week with poise.

In a close-knit cocktail event held at their Kingdom Kampala Branch, I&M Bank staff went all out with elegant and sophisticated outfits, fusee with a luxurious feel, to celebrate a busy week of activity.

The evening’s attire theme for the ladies was wearing vibrant colors with fascinators, while men went for stylish polo outfits with fedoras, and a display of hats.

The flamboyant event got underway with a fashion show that saw staff hit the runway, exhibiting different apparels, as judges looked on to award the night’s most catchy and fascinating outfits.

This was a continuation of the different attire themes that have been highlighted on each day of the customer service week.

On Monday, staff were tasked to dress like chief executive officers, Tuesday was for staff pairing in matching identical outfits, while Wednesday had the African touch, as staff were invited to embrace continental culture by wearing African attire. On Thursday, the bank staff were all clad in I&M Bank branded t-shirts, with denim pants. In the end, the Kololo branch won the African attire challenge while their Kingdom Kampala colleagues took the dress like a CEO challenge.

The bank also invited a very special client in Michael Musiimenta, the Managing Director of M&T Construction Limited, one of the leading construction corporations in Uganda. The organization has over time developed into one of the most trusted companies in the construction sector, something Musiimenta majorly credits to his relationship with I&M Bank.

“The Customer Service Week is something we take very seriously as an organisation. Recognizing the customer service week has brought the I&M Bank staff together, to celebrate, but to also think deeper as a team, on how we can’t continue offering unmatched customer services. We have strengthened our team spirit, and boosted morale to interface with customers better. We also recognized and rewarded outstanding members in different departments,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

I&M Bank remains steadfast on transforming into the leading banking institution in the country and region

