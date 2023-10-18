In a resounding affirmation of its financial strength and stability, Goldstar Insurance Company has proudly achieved an impressive AA credit rating from the prestigious Global Credit Rating (GCR). This accolade serves as a resounding endorsement of the company’s compliance with industry regulations and its unwavering commitment to effective risk management.

The AA rating, according to Jay Sakaria, the Chief Actuary at Goldstar Insurance Company, this underscores Goldstar’s reliability and its capacity to fulfil promises to policyholders, which can bolster customer loyalty and attract a growing client base.

The journey to an AA credit rating signifies a remarkable feat for Goldstar Insurance, and it reflects the company’s commitment to excellence and financial prudence. The achievement can be attributed to substantial improvements in management and governance, which have played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s financial future.

This recognition signifies a clear indicator of the company’s unwavering commitment to financial strength, reliability, and the ability to meet its financial obligations.

