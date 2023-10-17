KAMPALA – The CEO and Managing Director of Rowad Capital Commercial LLC (RCC) group, Mr. Chaher Al Taki has shown interest in investing in various sectors in Uganda including among others oil and gas as well as telecommunications.

Mr. Chaher had met President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe.

RCC is a leading global engineering and construction contractor established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The group also specialises in the provision of Advisory and Consulting Services in the Middle East and Africa.

Museveni expressed Uganda’s readiness to work with the group so that both parties benefit economically.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija and the Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Hon. Evelyn Anite.

Others were the Chairperson of Tumaini African Knowledge Center (TAKC), Ambassador Rosa Malango and TAKC board member, Ms. Rose Birungi.

