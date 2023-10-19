DOVER, DELAWARE, USA— Chil Femtech Center Inc. has unveiled a revolutionary E-Hygiene Shop, a first-of-its-kind online platform aimed at enhancing the hygiene standards in partner health facilities across Africa.

The E-Hygiene Shop, integrated on an E-pharmacy model, is set to address this grave concern by offering an array of medically proven hygiene products from globally recognized producers like Reckitt.

Dr. Shamim Nabuuma, the co-founder and CEO of Chil Femtech Center confirmed the release on Thursday morning — emphasizing the criticality of this venture.

She described the new E-Hygiene Shop as a bold step towards ensuring that patients receive care in infection-free environments, which is pivotal for their complete recovery.

“It is unacceptable for a patient to walk into a health facility for treatment, only to contract an additional ailment due to inadequate hygiene standards,” Dr. Nabuuma said.

The innovation comes in the wake of alarming statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), highlighting that half of the health facilities worldwide are bereft of basic hygiene essentials such as water, soap, or alcohol-based hand rubs at crucial points of care and toilets, thereby exposing approximately 3.85 billion individuals to heightened infection risks.

The platform is initially rolled out for Chil’s partner rural clinics and school sickbays, with plans to extend the service to other healthcare facilities in the near future.

The initiative also encompasses a flexible ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ scheme, facilitating health facilities to promptly upgrade their hygiene standards without facing financial constraints.

This move is in alignment with Chil Femtech Center’s steadfast commitment to equip partner health facilities with the requisite technology and resources to align with the standards of world-class health facilities based in urban centers.

