KAMPALA – The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Investor Week 2023, a global campaign championed by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) dedicated to fostering investor education and protection.

During a press conference on Monday at CMA offices in Kololo, Mr. Keith Kalyegira, CEO of the Capital Markets Authority underscored the significance of the World Investor Week as a platform for securities and regulators worldwide to highlight the worth of empowering and safeguarding investors.

He noted that in alignment with this mission to foster a transparent, accessible and effective, the CMA of Uganda has organized a series of activities throughout the week, with the press conference marking the launch of this enlightening campaign.

“Capital markets play a vital role in economic growth and development. They provide businesses with access to capital and investors with opportunities to save and grow their wealth. However, it is important for investors to be informed and protected in order to make sound investment decisions, said Kalyegira, who was represented by Mr. Dickson Ssembuya, the Director of Research and Market Development.

“Through this week we want to encourage all investors to take advantage of the resources available to them to learn more about investing and to protect themselves from fraud,” he added.

The World Investor Week will delve into crucial topics, offering insights and guidance on; investing in Collective Investment Schemes, investor resilience (Balancing Long-term Investment and Short-term Financial Pressures) but also fraud and scam prevention.

Different speakers including Ms. Peace Gakwaya, Sanlam Investments East Africa, Mr. Owen Kato, ICEA Lion Asset Management (U) Ltd, Ms. Salima Nakiboneka, SBG Securities Uganda Limited, Mr. Denis Kizito, Capital Markets Authority, Ms. Tracy Nanseera, Capital Markets Authority, among others will share expertise during the event.

About the Capital Markets Authority of Uganda

Established in 1996, under the Capital Markets Authority Act (Cap 84), the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is the statutory body responsible for regulating and promoting the development of capital markets in Uganda. CMA executes its legal mandate with the following objectives:

Promoting confidence in the capital markets

Ensuring honesty and transparency in capital markets transactions

Carrying out investor education

Protecting investors: and

Reducing systemic risk

About World Investor Week

World Investor Week, an annual global campaign orchestrated by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), is designed to emphasize the paramount importance of investor education and protection. Taking place every year in October, this initiative unites financial regulatory bodies, and governments worldwide in a collective effort to empower and safeguard investors.

