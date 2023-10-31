KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has partnered with EasyBuy to offer smartphones on a hire purchase plan.

Customers will pay an initial deposit of 30%, and then complete the payment in a period of 365 days, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly or quarterly, as suits them.

The Buy Now, Pay Later facility covers smartphones including Itel, Tecno and Infinix handsets.

Carol Asio, Head of Retail at Airtel Uganda who launched the hire purchase arrangement the Kingdom Kampala, Airtel Shop on Tuesday afternoon said the partnership with EasyBuy, a Chinese smartphone vendor will make smartphone ownership more accessible than ever.

“This partnership means we are not just a telecommunications company, but a force dedicated to breaking down the barriers that limit the opportunities for Ugandans to connect, learn, and thrive in the digital age,” she said.

The arrangement, she said will be available to selected Airtel Uganda shops including Kingdom Kampala, Acacia, Ntinda, Ben Kiwanuka, ForestMall, Lugogo and New Park.

Other outlets include Nansana, Thobani Center, Jinja, Mbarara, Bugolobi, Wampewo, Masaka, Tororo, and Gulu

According to the UCC 3Q Market Performance Report FY 2022/2023, internet subscriptions experienced significant growth, adding 1.2 million new internet subscriptions and reaching a total of 27 million which marked the second consecutive quarter of positive growth. These statistics indicate the need to create accessible means of smartphone access to meet the ever-growing demand from users.

Easy Buy joined the Ugandan market three months ago.

Oscar Talon Mbabazi, Business Director at EasyBuy said a partnership with Airtel Uganda will grow the company’s clientele.

“With Airtel Uganda’s extensive clientele, this partnership is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can enjoy the benefits of owning a smartphone,” he said.

“We are thrilled to join hands with Airtel Uganda, a leader in the telecommunications industry, to expand the reach of our services and make high-quality smartphones available to even more Ugandans. Since joining the Ugandan market in July, we have partnered with over 100 retail partners across the country and already sold over 3000 devices” he added.

