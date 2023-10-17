KANUNGU – Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s leading and first 5G telecommunications company together with Huawei, have extended the opportunities of the internet to teachers, health workers, social workers and local leaders in Kanungu District by connecting them with 200 Smartphones. The initiative aims to empower these vital community members with, smart devices, internet connectivity, transforming the way they serve and impact their communities.

The event, held in Kanungu, featured a keynote address from Airtel Uganda’s Legal and Regulatory Director, Mr. Dennis Kakonge, who emphasized the transformative power of the internet when used for productive activities.

“In today’s fast-paced world, access to information and seamless communication is vital for personal and community development. Airtel Uganda understands the transformative potential of smartphones, which is why we are proud to be at the forefront of providing affordable services,” Kakonge remarked.

The smartphones distributed to teachers, health workers, social workers and local leaders are loaded with 5 GB of Airtel data every month for three months. This allocation aims to harness the life-changing power of affordable and seamless connectivity, enabling educators to access resources, healthcare providers to provide better services, and local leaders to coordinate community projects more efficiently.

The event was honoured by the presence of Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, who has played a pivotal role in implementing policy reforms and direction to make connectivity more accessible and affordable. This reflects Uganda’s commitment to digital inclusivity and fostering innovation, making this initiative possible.

Airtel Uganda expressed gratitude to HUAWEI, its partner in this venture, for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality. Together, they are not just providing smartphones; they are offering tools for progress and a brighter future for the people of Kanungu.

Mr. Kakonge urged the beneficiaries to use these devices responsibly and drive positive change in their lives and communities. The event marked a significant step in Airtel Uganda’s mission to connect communities, enhance learning, and improve social service delivery.

The Minister for ICT thanked the partners for this initiative and urged them to extend this to other hard-to-reach areas across the country. “A smartphone is a tool of change. As government we shall continue to explore partnerships that will accelerate the connectivity of everyone. We are also exploring avenues for reducing tax rates on devices so that we can achieve this faster, as envisaged in the National Development Plan III” Dr. Chris Baryomunsi remarked.

