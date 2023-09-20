LIRA — Uganda Baati has relocated its renowned showroom based in Lira following a surge in business and building needs in the town.

This was during the official opening ceremony presided over by the Senior Presidential Adviser, Honorable Sam Engola.

The new showroom has since been shifted to Aber Road next to Edola Towers.

Mr.Engola extended his gratitude towards Uganda Baati for bringing closer quality products to Lango Region.

“I have had a fair experience in purchasing fake products on the market that didn’t stand the test of time, this implored me to look for other options and ever since I made my first purchase with Uganda Baati, I have not looked back. It is important to put out quality products on the market that can be witnessed by others in the long run,” he said.

The LC5 Chairperson, Mr. Erick Okello highlighted the importance of having showrooms in other cities other than Kampala stating, “This can help shift the use of grass as previously used for roofing and allow easy acquisition of cost effective alternative building solutions since people don’t have to travel to Kampala anymore to access these quality products.”

George Arodi, the Uganda Baati CEO expressed his gratitude towards the people of Lira for continued support and promised to continue serving the community with superior products.

“The showroom relocation now ensures convenient access for the people, eliminating the need for long travels to access quality roof-sheets. We have had our presence in Lira for over 5 years and this underscores our dedication to better serve our loyal customers in the region.”

“Customers can now peruse a comprehensive array of options, including a robust variation of roof sheets, and cutting-edge building solutions for both residential and business purposes. We have well-equipped staff that will help customers receive personalized counsel and guidance tailored to their specific needs, empowering them to select the most fitting roofing solutions for their undertakings,” Arodi mentioned.

Following the opening of the new showroom, Uganda Baati also hosted a special training for the local Fundis in Lira.

The Fundi’s Training Program seeks to impart comprehensive knowledge about Uganda Baati’s diverse portfolio of building solutions through a combination of theoretical and hands-on sessions.

“For each location that we have our presence, we aim to train the fundis there because we believe it plays a pivotal role in offering our customers a great service experience. When the customer seeks after-sales support, we can confidently recommend our well-trained fundis from our extensive database to ensure the customer gets the required support he/she needs.” Arodi added.

