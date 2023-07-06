KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has nominated experienced accountant Josephine Okui Okwakol Ossiya for reappointment as a board member of the Bank of Uganda.

Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament confirmed that Ossia underwent the vetting session by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday morning.

“The Committee will communicate its decision to the appointing authority,” said Tayebwa in a tweet.

Ossiya, a Certified Public Accountant is one of the seven members of the Board of Directors of BOU, and chairs the Strategy and Finance Committee of the Board (SFCB) and sits on the Audit and Governance Committee.

This strategic and finance committee “ensures that the financial resources of the Bank are appropriately deployed to meet BOU’s strategic priorities. It also provides oversight of risk and IT governance.

If approved by Parliament, Ossiya will get another term on the Central Bank Board.

Ossiya was appointed to the board by President Museveni in 2018 replacing the late Ibrahim Kabanda.

She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants UK, and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Inc. US and member Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, ICPAU.

She also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (International Business). She was appointed a member of the new Governing Council of ICPAU last month.

Ossiya also sits on the board of Britam Holdings Ltd, an insurance solutions company, and has also worked as Chief Finance Officer at Bujagali Energy Ltd.

She has an experience of more than 20 years as a practicing accountant, working as a partner at Rona & Partners Certified Public Accountants in areas of finance, audit, treasury management, risk management, general management, and board governance.

