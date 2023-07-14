<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Details on the construction of Speke Resort Convention Center at Munyonyo are today revealed for the first time.

In a joint venture, the government and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia are building a contemporary Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in January 2024.

Some of the amazing features in the $40 million (Shs140 billion) project were revealed in a video this week, and the construction will include a 3,500-seat ultra-modern auditorium, a suspended restaurant overlooking Lake Victoria, and additional presidential suites with smaller conference rooms for sideline meetings during the NAM summit.

The Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo is a private, five-star resort owned by Sudhir’s Ruparelia Group, and often hosts major government and international events.

