KAMPALA – Airtel Business, Simplifi Networks and ISBAT University on Wednesday organized the 3rd edition of the Simplifi Tech Talks where they tipped average users of technology and the general public about the major aspects of internet and technology.

Simplifi Tech Talks is a platform tailored to simplify modern-day technology and its application in the day-to-day lives of the end-users. It is intended to reduce frustration with the use of technology and the costs associated with managing such frustration. This in the end increases the adaptability of ICT solutions in everyday lives and businesses.

Under the theme “How does the Internet work”, the 3rd edition, held at ISBAT University was attended by a cross-section of people such as university students, ICT enthusiasts, out-of-school youths and community members who congratulated Airtel and Simplifi networks, in partnership with ISBAT for this initiative.

Mr. Allan Ssemakula, The Airtel Business Director told the press that through fast and affordable internet businesses will be boosted but also youths will be enabled to start up their own businesses.

“It is the only possible way of transforming this country from a youth-seeking job to youth-creating opportunities.”

“At Airtel, we recognize the complexities technology imposes on users and it’s our duty to break down this complexity. With partners like Simplifi and ISBAT, we are on a journey to create much-needed awareness about the application of ICTs in everyday lives. We strongly believe this has a great potential to Transform Lives,” he added.

He called for the utilization of fibre network which he noted helps to transfer data in very large quantities at a very high speed at a single strand but hasn’t been fully harnessed worldwide.

Simplifi Networks CEO and Group Managing Director Mr. Ken Stober noted that the 3rd edition of the Tech Talks is intended to familiarize and engage the average users of technology and the general public about the major aspects of internet, connectivity, bandwidth, accessibility with the use of fiber and the use of ISP (3G, 45 & 5G) from comprehension to practical understanding of the internet basics.

The Tech Talks bring an opportunity to get new insights and ideas from an array of interactive and learning sessions with leading professionals to increase awareness of the new trending technology in the market and attract appreciation.

“This wasn’t a training specifically for USBAT, this is a Tech Talks that will be taken through on our YouTube channel and we gonna market it to everybody. We wanna go to parents, students, in the villages and wherever we can so that we can do more and more in technology,” he said.

Stober noted they are aiming at educating technology to the public to make lives better. “So the more people learn about new technologies, the better.”

Through the discussion, the two experts aided the students on how the internet works” but also to understand the evolution and the workings of the internet in depth.

Mr. Jacob Emmy Oweta, a student of ISBAT University commented, “I have always been curious about how technology works, especially the internet. The presentation broke down the complex structure of how data is transmitted between the sender and the receiver around the world. This continues to grow my interest in the way ICT works.”

The partners committed to holding regular and continuous editions of the Tech Talks covering different topics in order to increase awareness about the trending technology.

