Airtel Uganda has announced the introduction of Voice over LTE, also known as VoLTE, a service that enables customers to make calls over the 4G network.

Voice over LTE (VoLTE) is an LTE high-speed wireless communication standard for voice calls using mobile phones and data terminals.

Addressing journalists at the launch in Kampala on Friday, 07 July 2023, Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said their customers will be able to enjoy quality internet calls with the new service.

He explained that all customers with compatible devices can make clear calls on the 4G network because the traffic is on LTE network infrastructure

“Under VoLTE, customers will now be able to make high definition, excellent-quality voice calls without interruption to their browsing experiences. Today we begin with the iPhone 4G devices,” he said.

“Previously browsing would be interrupted by an incoming voice call. VoLTE now solves this by carrying the phone call over the 4G internet infrastructure without the need to pause the LTE. Calls are charged at normal rates,” he added.

The Managing Director added that they have also got the 5G spectrum and sub Ghz spectrum allocation from the UCC this week.

“The sub-Ghz spectrum enables the 4G network to penetrate further which means you will now see faster speeds on the 4G network in Kampala,” he said.

“In the end, customers get very good quality calls, and the network becomes less congested thus improving the experience of everyone on the Airtel Network. We also continue to innovate and deliver more firsts in Uganda,” he added.

Voice over LTE happens when your carrier allows you to place a phone call over your LTE connection instead of the older legacy voice networks. A Voice of LTE call is like making a WhatsApp or Zoom audio call as it utilizes the packet-switched or data network to make calls. This means one can save on airtime and make calls via data.

