MASAKA CITY — Uganda Baati Limited has opened a showroom in Masaka as the company moves to extend its footprint across the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Business Head of Uganda Baati, George Arodi noted that showrooms have proven to provide a market channel for the company’s brands and are also centers where people can seek trusted technical advice from trained staff.

“Our 15 countrywide showrooms are not meant to replace hardware dealers; however, their main purpose is to help us demonstrate to our customers the uniqueness of our products and their qualities so they can know, identify, and distinguish them anywhere. We seek to improve the state of the infrastructure of our homes and businesses by bringing services and products closer to the people,” he noted.

He added: “Recently, we launched a new premium roofing product called Lifestile in addition to the Orientile, Romantile, Covermax, and Versatile, superior-quality steel roof tiles, which is a testament to our commitment towards meeting the customers’ needs. The showroom will serve as a hub for customers, contractors, architects, and developers, offering them a comprehensive understanding of the diverse range of roofing solutions available.”

Mr. Arodi also emphasized the efforts the company puts into promoting new, unique products as a result of innovation.

“Over the years, we have been known for innovation. Later on, we brought in the colored sheets, then Cover Max, and after careful market research, we introduced Versatile, and then Lifestile in recent years. We became the first group in Africa to move customers from galvanized zinc-coated products that easily rusted to aluminum zinc products that last 4 to 5 times faster than galvanized ones.”

Mr. Huddu Hussein, the Resident City Commissioner of Masaka, thanked and congratulated Uganda Baati upon launching a showroom in Masaka town.

He extended his gratitude to the company for providing reliable building solutions since 1964. He further noted that the government has provided a good business environment for business entities like Uganda Baati to thrive, which in turn creates more job opportunities for the young people in Masaka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related