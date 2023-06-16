HOIMA CITY — Diamond Trust Bank has inaugurated a new branch, situated along Main Street Hoima City as part of an expansion drive to bring products and services closer to customers.

The physical outlet located along Main Street Hoima City in the mid-Western region of Uganda brings DTB Group’s branch network to 37 branches in Uganda.

“We are delighted to open Hoima branch today and offer our customers a more convenient banking experience. DTB’s growing network of branches represents our ongoing commitment to be closer to our customers and providing them with easy and convenient access to our services,” said DTB Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer Varghese Thambi.

Despite a shift in digital transactional channels accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, banks are still opening new brick-and-motor outlets for reach to customers and expansion.

Mr. Thambi said the Hoima City branch, targets traders, business owners and farmers—adding that the branch will offer a wide range of innovative products and services to customers in the Bunyoro region, while giving opportunities to grow their business and transform their lives.”

The new locations will offer extensive products and services to customers including personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards and investment options.

Customers will also be able to access their accounts and perform banking transactions through the Bank’s digital channels, while visiting the branch locations for personalized service,” official said.

Dr. Tumubweine Twinemanzi, who presided over the branch launch urged Ugandans to embrace banking noting that it can spur financial inclusion, wealth accumulation and investment.

He committed Bank of Uganda’s commitment to a stable economy through a well regulated Banking industry.

Hoima City Deputy Mayor Sylvia Nalumagga asked DTB to support vulnerable groups in Hoima.

In the previous months, DTB opened a number of branches including in Kapeeka Industrial Park in Nakaseke District Entebbe and in its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction.

The 2022 banking industry customer satisfaction survey by the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) shows preference for branch banking faded significantly in 2020 and 2021 as mobile, internet and online banking preference rates soared in the shadow of the pandemic which forced reduced physical interactions.

Despite the returning allure of physical branches, the preference for mobile banking has not waned as a recent BoU report indicated that most Ugandans preferred mobile banking.

