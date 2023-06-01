KAMPALA – Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Uganda, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with the launch of a vibrant campaign titled “Jumia Loves You.” As part of the festivities, the company is offering an enticing discount promo of up to 60% across all product categories from June 5th to July 2nd, 2023.

Speaking at the launch held at the company’s fulfillment center in Ntinda, Vinod Goel, CEO, Jumia Uganda, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate in a big way, 11 years with our customers, partners, staff and associates and as is tradition, we will have amazing offers across all categories like phones, TVs, appliances, fashion and more. Additionally, we have planned engaging initiatives such as treasure hunts, shopping dashes, wheel of fortune, and giveaways on all our platforms to enhance our customers’ e-commerce experience.”

During the event, Jumia unveiled its inaugural Expansion Project Report, outlining the company’s strategy to extend its reach beyond Kampala using its offline sales model, known as “JForce” to reach the unplugged Ugandans in rural areas and enable them access quality products and services at best prices.

“Uganda, with its unique population distribution and demographics, presents a significant opportunity for e-commerce growth. The rural consumer, who often faces challenges in accessing quality products at competitive prices, is at the heart of this opportunity. As Jumia, we are excited to embark on this mission and invite our partners to join us on this transformative journey,” commented Goel

The event received the honorable presence of Eng. Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, the Acting Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission, who commended Jumia for its remarkable achievements over the past 11 years. She also encouraged corporate entities to foster partnerships and innovative solutions to drive a shared vision that benefits local consumers.

This year, Jumia has partnered with DFCU Bank, offering an additional 10% discount on all DFCU Bank visa transactions, together with Pixel, redmi, vivo and Pernod Ricard delivered unbeatable offers.

Jumia also took the opportunity to extend its gratitude to its partners and consumers for their unwavering support throughout its 11 years of service in Uganda.

Recognition list

Top Jumia Food Customer Award with over 4000 orders – Calvin Muwanguzi

Top Jumia customer Award with over 400 orders between 2021-2023 – George Nkuriye

Long Service Award- Jumia Food Delivery Agent – Kufumba Awal

Long Service Award- Jumia Delivery – Ssebufu David

Top Jforce agent 2022 – Joseph Tenywa

Leading 3PL Partner over 11 years – Kwanza Logistics Ltd

Most supportive partner – Saachi

Longest service partner – Transtel

Most competitive partner – Level Up

Most proactive partner – Blue Flame

