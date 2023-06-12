KAMPALA —Centenary Group has commenced a Four-Month celebration— commemorating it’s 40 years of operations in Uganda and recently other parts of Africa.

Centenary Group’s 40th anniversary celebration will include a series of commemorative events, campaigns, and initiatives aimed at expressing gratitude to its customers who have been integral to its success.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu, the Chairman Centenary Group revealed that this year, they opened up a subsidiary Centenary Bank in Malawi which makes them a strongly growing bank not only in Uganda but also in Africa.

“From our humble beginnings, we have grown across Africa, bringing our transformative services to new communities and embracing the spirit of progress. This 4-month celebration not only commemorates our accomplishments but also serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing financial inclusion and pioneering new frontiers across the continent,” Prof. Ddumba Ssentamu added.

He added: “as we embark on this remarkable milestone of celebrating 40 years of operations, we reflect on our journey with immense pride and gratitude. Our vision to be the preferred Group in financial inclusion and innovative business solutions has guided our path, and we have consistently pushed boundaries to expand our horizons.”

Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the Chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference, the assembly of all Catholic Bishops in Uganda said the four-month celebrations will reinforce the group’s commitment to creating a better world for all.

“I am immensely proud to witness the institution’s 40-year milestone and its profound impact on communities. Guided by our social mission, our institution has consistently strived to uplift and empower communities through inclusive and sustainable initiatives,” Bishop Zziwa said.

Bishop Zziwa pledged that together, they will continue to drive positive change, uplift communities, and forge a brighter future for generations to come.

Ms Joseph Balikuddembe, the Executive Director Centenary Bank said they are celebrating a dream that began in 1983

Dubbed Cente at 40.

“40 years ago we embarked on a journey to Provide financial services to Uganda especially those that struggled to access financial services from the Banks that existed at that time. When we started, we had a dream that millions of ordinary Ugandans would get financial services and literacy through our bank, and I wish to report that over the years not only has this dream come true, but nolonger a Ugandan dream but an African dream”. Josep Balikudde said.

The executive director revealed that currently, they are the largest commercial micro finance bank in Uganda serving in excess of 2.5 million customers with an asset base for slightly above 5.5 trillion shilling.

He added that they have created over 3000 jobs as Centenary Group and indirectly, over 6000 jobs have been created through the Cente-agent platform.

