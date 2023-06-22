KAMPALA — Airtel Uganda and Infinix have launched the Infinix NOTE30 series in Uganda — seeking to scale up Smartphone penetration in the Country.

The revolutionary smartphone series, in collaboration with Airtel Uganda, brings an unparalleled mobile experience to customers, complemented by an exclusive offer of a free 3GB data bundle for 3 months.

Infinix announced the release of its new NOTE 30 Series, which includes the NOTE 30 VIP, NOTE 30 Pro, and NOTE 30. This latest offering from Infinix features the brand’s hallmark charging capabilities, with an improved All-Round Fast Charge solution that can reach up to 68W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Today, users have grown to expect a smartphone battery that keeps pace with their lifestyle. The new All-Round Fast Charge on the Infinix NOTE Series does just that, all while setting a new industry standard, and consumer expectation.

David Birungi, the PR Manager at Airtel Uganda said, “Uganda is a youthful country and we need to increase smartphone access so that we can enable the youth to imagine the endless possibilities they can achieve once they engage in activities they love.”

He added, “Having access to gadgets like smartphones and a reliable internet connection to engage in the creatives, entertainment, among other sectors will generate income for the youths and further enhance the country’s socio-economic development.

According to the 2023 National Audience Measurement Survey Report by Ipsos, Uganda has one of the youngest and most rapidly growing populations in the world with a 3.7% population growth rate and 81% of Ugandan youths being below the age of 35.

The NOTE 30 Series delivers a first-of-its-kind superphone in this price range, and the All-Round fast Charge technology reaches new horizons in intelligent smartphone charging innovation, boasting a myriad of new unparallel features.

New features of the NOTE30 series include:

Lightning-Fast Charging 68W Thunder charge. The Substrate Switch Charge Pump technology enables a high conversion efficiency of 98.5% with less heat generation. With this feature, users can achieve 85% power from 1% in just 30 minutes.

15W wireless charge: This is a flagship feature of the series, making the NOTE 30 Pro Infinix’s first smartphone on the market to offer wireless charging capabilities. The bypass charge feature enables charging directly from the motherboard instead of the battery after the power reaches 30%. Not only does this extend the life of the battery, but it also allows the phone to remain cool while performance is high

The NOT30 Pro and NOTE30 VIP also act as a charging device for other phones -With its wireless reverse charge, users can help power a friend’s device by simply touching phone to phone.

An impressive triple camera system with a whopping 108MP ultra-high pixel primary camera that empowers users to unleash their creativity and take professional-grade photos and videos, making every shot a masterpiece while, the NOTE 30 model is equipped with a 64MP primary camera to cater to different user needs.

The NOTE30 series delivers a captivating visual experience with the 120Hz 1080P 6.78″ Super Bright Display and these features enable the device to adjust its refresh rate based on the user’s scenario, providing a smoother experience while consuming less power.

Infinix also collaborated with HARMAN’s legendary audio and technology brand, JBL, to bring Sound by JBL audio excellence to the NOTE 30 Series giving a rich audio experience like never before for music, movies, and calls.

Ultra-Power Helio G99 processor the NOTE30 series provides unrivaled performance and smooth gaming experiences and this is paired with the latest Android 13 operating system giving users a lightning-fast app launches, fluid multitasking, and enhanced security.

To better the lives of smartphone users, Infinix partnered with Airtel Uganda to offer an exclusive deal for customers purchasing the NOTE30 series. Buyers will receive a complimentary 3GB data bundle every month for three months, enabling them to enjoy the full potential of their new device and stay connected without any limitations.

“We are excited to bring the Infinix NOTE30 series to Uganda, and we believe it will redefine the smartphone experience for our customers,” said Robin, Brand Manager at Infinix.

“Teaming up with Airtel Uganda allows us to provide our users with an exceptional offer of a free 3GB data bundle for three months, ensuring that they can fully explore the capabilities of their new smartphone.” He added.

“Our new brand promise is to give our customers and Ugandans A Reason to Imagine, and we are always pleased to collaborate with partners like Infinix to extend products like the Smartphone we have launched today. This will allow them to harness the power of technology and internet connectivity to positively impact their lives and communities, Birungi concluded.

The Infinix NOTE30 series will be available at authorized Infinix outlets across Uganda starting today with the NOTE 30 Pro in Classic Black or Variable Gold with a sleek and durable glass back cover while the NOTE 30 in Classic Black, Interstellar Blue, or Sunset Gold.

