Beans are a Ugandan staple, but they don’t rank highly as a favourite food due to the bland taste that reminds one of school days.

Unilever Uganda is on a mission to have beans as a favourite in homes thanks to Royco Cubes that have been re-launched, guaranteeing the tastiest beans.

Royco Cubes are a variant of the Royco seasoning brand that also has Royco Mchuzi Mix and The New Royco All-In-One Mix.

The brand boasts of over 30 years of turning ordinary meals into delicacies in Uganda.

Royco Cubes are also affordable, and one can transform an average meal into a delicious one for just Shs200, enough to purchase two cubes that can advance a half kilogramme of beans.

In addition to enhancing taste, the Cubes deliver nutritional value as they are fortified with iron and iodine, giving consumers The Strength To Do More!

“Times have been hard, and Unilever is in touch with the challenges of our society.

Royco Cubes have been formulated to deliver the tastiest and nutritious beans at an affordable price. They are very affordable small cubes, with big taste,” says Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director at Unilever Uganda.

As the brand relaunched, a ‘beans conversation’ went viral on social media with the tweeps showing Uganda’s love-hate relationship with beans.

Conversations ranged from school memories of bland beans to being served beans on a first date and others in praise of beans as long as they are prepared well. The official brand pages then literally spilled the beans that Royco Cubes guarantee the tastiest and nutritious beans at an affordable cost.

“Royco Cubes are easy to use while preparing a meal. There is no complicated recipe process. All one has to do is ‘crumble crumble’ the Cubes into the beans stew while cooking and allow them to do the magic,” says Wangechi Gitahi, Head of Marketing, Unilever Uganda.

‘Whether you are preparing your beans meal at home, in the restaurant or popular Kikomando street food, just ‘crumble crumble’ Royco Cubes for the tastiest beans,” she adds.

“The Cubes are however versatile and perfect for a wide range of dishes that do not require thickening but taste enhancement. We encourage everyone to use Royco Cubes while preparing beans and others dishes like peas, malewa, kinyebwa, boo, and even rice,” says Hilda Aguti, Nutrition Brand and Marketing Manager, Unilever Uganda.

Royco Cubes are available at your local markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, duukas, and other retail outlets across the country and they retail at two cubes for Shs200 and a 40-piece pouch at Shs4000.

As Royco Cubes re-launches, Unilever has announced a social media cook off challenge. All one has to do is share a video preparing beans stew with Royco Cubes. The top 10 videos with the most engagement will win bountiful Unilever hampers to sustain household requirements for an entire month.

The top five videos will win additional shopping vouchers worth 200k while the top three will enter a cook off competition to win a full kitchen transformation including a fridge, cooker, microwave and other kitchen appliances.

“Look out for further information and terms and conditions on the Royco social media channels. May the best chef win,” Aguti said.

