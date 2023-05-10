KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda the home of great Pay TV entertainment has in partnership with the communications regulator, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), and partners, launched the Uganda Film Festival Regional competitions and training sessions across four regions in Uganda.

The competitions are part of the activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Uganda Film Festival which has been instrumental in promoting Ugandan films and talent and a demonstration of the commitment of UCC and partners like MultiChoice Uganda towards building a thriving local film industry in Uganda, since its inception in 2013.

George William Nyombi Thembo the Director Rural Development Communications Fund, UCC expressed the Commission’s appreciation to partners and participants.

“We are delighted to host this Year’s UFF Regional Film Competition as part of the UFF’s 10-year celebrations in which we will for the first time in 10 years, recognize and award up to 8 regional winners across the North, East, and South, and Western regions,” Hon. Nyombi said, adding that, “Appreciation goes to all film makers who submitted their content within the specified timelines and ensuring their submission are of high quality and to our partners who have joined us in the quest to recognize Filmmakers across the country.”

Speaking about the partnership with UCC, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR & Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “We are thrilled to join UCC on the journey to empower local filmmakers and promote the growth of the local film industry as a testament to our commitment to investing in local content.”

“As part of our hyper-local strategy, our aim is to nurture the next generation of Ugandan filmmakers and to create more opportunities for local talent to shine through initiatives like the Regional Film Competitions and we are excited to see the creativity and talent that emerges from these competitions,” Jamugisa noted.

UCC alongside partners including; Uganda Tourism Board, Airtel Uganda, UBC TV, NBS TV, Vision Group, and MTN Uganda shall this week be travelling across the country through the different regions to recognize and reward the Top 2 winning submissions per region.

The film competitions to be hosted in each of the four regions will give existing and aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their talent and compete for cash and other prizes. The competitions focus on short films that capture the unique stories and experiences of people living in Uganda, providing a glimpse into the flora and fauna of the tourist attractions in the region as well as culture, shared values, and a rich history.

The training sessions focus on the content acquisition processes of MultiChoice and Mnet for local films and shows that sit on Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic Prime, and Pearl Magic Loko on the DStv and GOtv Pay-tv platforms.

The regional competitions are set to start in Gulu on 8th May at Acholi Inn, Mbale on 10th May at Mbale Resort, Masaka at Hotel Brovad on 12th May and finally Mbarara on 13th at Adit Mall. These crowned by market activations and local movie screenings on the same days at Gulu City market, Mbale Cricket Grounds, St. John’s C.O.U Kijjabwemi, and Mbarara District Grounds Kamukuzi, respectively.

The film competitions will take place throughout the month of May, culminating in an awards night of the Uganda Film Festival on 02nd June 2023 where Regional Winners will be recognized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related