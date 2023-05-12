KAMPALA, UGANDA, – As part of a series of key stakeholder engagements and initiatives, Charles M. Mudiwa, dfcu Bank’s recently-appointed Chief Executive Officer hosted a cocktail event for a section of the Bank’s customers at the Bank’s Head Offices in Nakasero, Kampala.

The event was held on the rooftop of dfcu Towers, which offers impressive views of Kololo, Nakasero and Mulago.

The distinguished guests comprised of representatives from various sectors including; Government parastatals, Financial Institutions, FMGs and Manufacturers, the Agricultural sector as well as notable Traders and Construction professionals. The event was also attended by several members of dfcu’s Management and staff teams.

Mudiwa who was appointed as the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director effective April 11th 2023, has over 26 years of experience in Banking, with strong business leadership, success in turning around businesses and increasing business profitability.

His leadership of dfcu comes at a critical time as the Bank implements its enhanced customer-obsessed strategy and works to fulfill its vision of transforming lives and businesses through innovative solutions and empowered people.

During the event, Mudiwa highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in the face of an evolving global and corporate operating environment. He emphasized the various factors impacting the world today, such as de-dollarization, geopolitical tensions, and the increasing importance of sustainability and climate change.

Mudiwa reassured dfcu Bank’s customers that the bank would serve as a solid partner, standing by their side regardless of the challenges and shifts that might arise.

“As the world undergoes significant changes, both economically and environmentally, dfcu Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting our customers,” said the CEO of dfcu Bank.

“Our focus is to provide you with innovative solutions and unwavering support, ensuring that your lives and businesses thrive amidst these shifts. dfcu Bank is your trusted partner, ready to navigate these changes together,” he reiterated.

