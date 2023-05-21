KAMPALA — Paints company, Kansai Plascon on Saturday, May 20, hosted their dealers to a sumptuous dinner held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

The dealer’s dinner is held annually to thank its dealers countrywide for their continued support and growth of the Plascon brand.

Mr. Santosh Gumte, the company Managing Director elaborated on the numerous wins that the business made during the last year.

He said due to the combined efforts of the business and its partners, they now control 75 per cent of the market share.

He further stated that every year Plascon understands the needs of our consumers and is constantly innovating products that meet these needs such as window putty wood care exterior and the archi-texture range among others.



“The Dealer’s Dinner is an occasion we eagerly look forward to every year, as it allows us to express our deep gratitude to our dealers. Their unwavering dedication and hard work are instrumental in driving the growth of our company and strengthening the Plascon brand in Uganda,” Mr. Gumte said, emphasizing the company’s commitment to excellence and its vision for the future.

“At Kansai Plascon, we strive for excellence in every aspect of our business. Our success would not have been possible without the relentless efforts and support of our dealers, who have helped us become the leading paint manufacturer in Uganda. Together, we will continue to build on this strong foundation and explore new horizons of growth and innovation.”

Mr. Daniel Adrian Kayongo, the Plascon Brand Manager in Uganda said dealers play a crucial role in establishing the Plascon brand in the country.

“The Dealer’s Dinner was a memorable evening filled with gratitude and appreciation. Our dealers have been our trusted partners, actively promoting and delivering our high-quality paint products to customers across Uganda. Their dedication and belief in the Plascon brand have been instrumental in our success.”

In addition to the festivities, the Dealer’s Dinner featured captivating entertainment from the renowned Ndere Dance Troupe, the talented Michael Ouma, and a spectacular fashion show. These performances added an extra layer of excitement and showcased the rich colours and artistic talent of Uganda.

