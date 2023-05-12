KAMPALA, UGANDA – Ugandan hotels will now be able to conveniently accept digital wallet payments from their customers as more consumers look for cashless options for making payments.

East Africa receives over 6 million tourists every year, from North America, Europe, Australia, and China. As tourist numbers grow, local businesses along the tourism value chain such as hotels, restaurants, taxis, curio shops, and tour operators will be able to sell more when they can accept digital wallet payments.

Speaking at the Breakfast meeting on Thursday also attended by hotel owners through their umbrella organization, the Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHO), Maureen Njoroge, Pesapal Ag. Country Manager said the arrangement seeks to promote digital adoption in the industry.

“We are excited for what is yet to come, this is the start of a journey to digitize the entire sector which will revolutionize service delivery in the industry. As the industry continues to grow, the need for secure, efficient, and cost-effective payment solutions is more critical than ever before. With over 11 years of experience in the industry, Pesapal Uganda has a proven track record of providing reliable and secure payment solutions that meet the needs of businesses across the region.”

Njoroge said the UHO plays a critical role in bringing together players within the travel, entertainment, and hospitality industry, as well as players from all other complementary and support industries.

The facilitation of payments in an efficient and cost-effective manner is paramount. With the advent of digital payments as a mode of facilitating payments, Pesapal provides the opportunity to facilitate this with a one-stop-shop solution that will take care of members’ payment needs.

The workshop sought to familiarize hotel owners with the different products and services customized to the needs and demands of the industry. This will enhance member capability to accept payments, efficiently, seamlessly, and safely in their various companies.

“UHOA members will have access to a wide range of customized payment solutions that cater to their needs. This is very key since it comes at a time when the travel and hospitality industry is still recovering from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic. Digital adoption has become a necessity for businesses to remain competitive and to provide convenience to customers,” she reiterated.

The statistics show that there is a significant demand for digital payment solutions in the travel and hospitality industry. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the sector contributed 7.7% to the country’s GDP in 2019, and the number of tourist arrivals increased by 7.4% between 2018 and 2019. With this growth, the need for efficient payment solutions that cater to the diverse needs of businesses within the industry is more crucial than ever before.

According to statistics from the Uganda Tourism Board, tourism is the leading foreign exchange earner for Uganda, contributing up to 10% of the country’s GDP. Furthermore, the country’s hotel industry has been on the rise, with occupancy rates averaging at 57% in 2019, up from 51% in 2018, and hotel room occupancy has increased by 6% from 2017 to 2018.

These planned continuous engagements between Pesapal UHOA members are expected to provide a much-needed boost to the industry’s growth, by providing a platform for knowledge exchange.

“As the hospitality industry continues to recover from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial for businesses to embrace digital solutions to stay competitive and meet the needs of their customers. Digital payment solutions are an essential part of this, as they provide convenience, security, and efficiency in transactions,” said Jean Byamugisha, Executive Director, UHOA.

She added that: “These engagements with Pesapal are timely, given the significant role that the travel and hospitality industry plays in Uganda’s economy. It is also aligned with the UHOA’s goal to promote efficiency and growth in the industry. I am confident that this partnership will provide a much-needed boost to the industry, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact that it will have on UHOA members and the hospitality industry as a whole,” She concluded.

