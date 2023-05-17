KAMPALA – Uganda’s dairy processor of Lato milk, Pearl Dairy, has launched a new infant-grade milk powder, Lato Grow – expanding its portfolio of milk powders, amid rising consumer interest in health and food quality issues.

The fortified instant milk powder formulated for children between the ages of 3 and 5 is a rich source of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals needed for children’s growth and development, the developers said.

Bijoy Varhese, General Manager of Pearl Dairy Farms Limited said that Lato Grow will address the critical issue of childhood malnutrition in Uganda.

“Currently, 29% of children in Uganda suffer from stunting due to a high-starch diet, while 50% of children below the age of 5 are anemic. With Lato Grow, we aim to provide a nutritious and convenient solution to this problem,” said Varhese.

Pearl Diary says Lato Grow is made from high-quality milk sourced from local dairy farmers and is fortified with essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and iron, and that it has been developed after extensive research and development, with a focus on meeting the nutritional needs of young children.

“The launch of Lato Grow is part of Lato Dairy’s commitment to providing quality dairy products that meet the needs of the local market.”

Pearl Dairy Dairy recently launched two juice drinks fortified with essential vitamins, further expanding its portfolio of nutritious and innovative products for the local market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related