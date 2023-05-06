Entrepreneurship in Uganda has faced significant challenges, particularly when it comes to securing funding and partnerships. That’s why Goldstone Enterprise Consulting and Training Ltd. held a three-day investment readiness training from May 3 to 5 at the 8 Winx Hotel in Ntinda.

The training equipped participants with the knowledge and skills needed to prepare their businesses for investment and partnership opportunities.

The training was a success and the participants will receive continuous support in areas such as financial management, marketing strategies, and investor pitching for the next three months. This support will help them get listed in investor deal books and meet potential investors and partners.

According to Dison Kareng, CEO of Bros Coffee Uganda Limited, the training exposed loopholes in his organization that previously prevented them from securing partners, investors, and funding to grow and expand their business.

He believes that by the end of the three-month support period, they will be ready to apply and win grants, capital, and partnerships to assist them in elevating their business to the next level.

The successful investees will constitute a pipeline of investable businesses for onboarding onto investor houses/programs such as the USAID – Strategic Investment Activity (SIA), ACELI Africa, and Pearl Capital Partners, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related