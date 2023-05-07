KAMPALA – If you’re looking to start a business in Uganda, one of the first steps you need to take is to register your company with the appropriate authorities. Company registration is a legal requirement in Uganda, and it’s an important process that helps protect your business and establish its legitimacy.

In this article, we’ll take you through the steps involved in registering a company in Uganda, including the different types of companies, the registration process, and the costs involved. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a good understanding of what you need to do to register your company in Uganda.

Types of Companies in Uganda

Before we delve into the company registration process, it’s important to understand the different types of companies that exist in Uganda. These include:

1 Private Limited Company:

This is the most common type of company in Uganda. It has a maximum of 50 shareholders, and the liability of the shareholders is limited to their investment in the company.

2 Public Limited Company:

This is a company that has more than 50 shareholders and can offer its shares to the public. The liability of the shareholders is limited to their investment in the company.

3 Sole Proprietorship:

This is a type of business where one person owns and operates the business. The owner is personally liable for all the debts and obligations of the business.

4 Partnership:

This is a type of business where two or more people share ownership and management of the business. The partners are personally liable for the debts and obligations of the business.

5 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

These are non-profit organizations that operate in Uganda. NGOs are registered with the NGO Bureau in the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Steps to Register a Company in Uganda

Now that you know the different types of companies, let’s take a look at the steps involved in registering a company in Uganda:

1 Reserve a company name

The first step in registering a company is to reserve a name with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). The name must be unique and not similar to any other company name in the URSB database. You can do this online or by visiting the URSB offices.

2 Articles and Memorandum of Association:

The next step is to prepare the Articles and Memorandum of Association. This is a legal document that outlines the purpose and objectives of the company, the number of shares, and the rights and duties of the shareholders. You can either prepare this document yourself or hire a lawyer to do it for you.

3 Obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN)

To register a company in Uganda, you need to have a Tax Identification Number (TIN). You can obtain this by registering with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) either online or by visiting their offices.

4 Register with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB)

Once you have your company name, Articles and Memorandum of Association, and TIN, you can register your company with the URSB. This can be done online or by visiting their offices.

5 Obtain a Trading License from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

After you’ve registered your company with the URSB, you need to obtain a Trading License from the URA. This is a legal requirement for all businesses operating in Uganda.

6 Register for Value Added Tax (VAT) with URA

If your business is involved in the production or sale of goods and services, you need to register for Value Added Tax (VAT) with the URA.

7 Register with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF)

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is a government agency that provides social security services to employees in Uganda.

Costs Involved in Company Registration

The cost of registering a company in Uganda varies depending on the type of company, the services required, and the professional fees charged by consultants. The following are the main costs involved in company registration:

1 URSB fees The Uganda Registration Services Bureau charges fees for services such as company name reservation, company registration, and certification. The fees vary depending on the type of company, the number of shares issued, and other factors.

2 URA fees The Uganda Revenue Authority charges fees for services such as the issuance of a Trading License and Value Added Tax (VAT) registration. The fees depend on the nature of the business, the location, and the expected turnover.

3 UIA fees The Uganda Investment Authority charges fees for services such as investment advisory, company registration, and aftercare services. The fees depend on the nature of the business, the size of the investment, and other factors.

4 Professional fees Consultants such as lawyers, accountants, and company secretaries charge fees for their services. The fees depend on the complexity of the registration process, the level of expertise required, and other factors.

Company registration is a crucial process that establishes a legal business entity with the government. The process of registering a company in Uganda involves several steps, including reserving a company name, preparing the Memorandum and Articles of Association, obtaining a Tax Identification Number, and registering with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, the Uganda Revenue Authority, and other relevant agencies.

It is also worth noting that the process may be long and complicated, and will include several tax obligations depending on the nature of your business. So, it is always wise to seek guidance from professional consultants. There are a number of tax advisors you can work with, including Grant Thorton, Crowe LLP, and Beam cargo logistics.

The costs involved in company registration vary depending on the type of company, the services required, and the professional fees charged by consultants. By following the steps outlined in this article, prospective business owners can establish a company and tap into the vast business opportunities in Uganda.

