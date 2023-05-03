KAMPALA — First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga will grace the Annual Conference of the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU), organizers have confirmed.

Themed “Rethink, Re-energize and Reshape” the two day Annual Conference will run from May 18-19 at the Jinja Nile Resort in Jinja City.

Alhaj Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, the CEO Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) will attend as Guest of Honor while Mr. David Wakyiku, the Managing Director, Asigma, a financial and advisory firm that supports the private sector and development partners will deliver the keynote address.

The Conference Convener and Executive Director, Willis Towers Watson insurance Brokers Ltd, Mrs. Ritah Mutesi Kabayiza intimated that this year’s conference is grandeur and for the first time being held outside Kampala.

“The Insurance Brokers clientele is spread out across the country and in 2023, we begin the journey of reaching out to all as we re-echo the critical role played by Insurance Brokers in the insurance buying chain.”

She acknowledged the immense support given by the Conference Sponsors whose input cuts across financial and technical aspects.

“IBAU owes the success of this Conference to this support. To our Key Sponsors Sanlam and UAP Old Mutual, your generosity to the Brokers’ Fraternity is highly appreciated!”

IBU conference, whose delegates includes both local, regional and international guests seeks to create a platform for insurance Practitioners and Experts from Business Fraternity across variant sectors of the economy, Government Agencies.

This year’s conference will be the 5th Edition of the event and what sets it apart from those from the previous years, is that it comes at a time when economic recovery is a hot topic in the agenda of the government.

The IBAU Conference is an annual gathering of insurance players convened by the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda to discuss issues affecting the industry and openly churn out solutions in the interests of the public and insurance sector stakeholders especially the insurance brokers.

Kabayiza thanked all other Sponsors, Prudential CIC Group Gold Star Insurance, Liberty Group. Uganda Insurers Association, Africa Re-insurance Corporation.

ICEA Lion Groupz Insurance Training Institute, Jubilee Allianz and Jubilee Health and Mayfair Insurance, Alliance Africa General Insurance, Britam Insurance, Clarkson Insurance, GA Insurance, Sky Reinsurance, Statewide Insurance Company, Uganda Reinsurance Company Ltd, APA Insurance and Kenya Reinsurance.

