KAMPALA – NTV Uganda, Centenary Bank, and Pepsi-Cola have jointly launched an inspirational Television show that seeks to empower entrepreneurs, innovators, and employees with tips to advance ahead in development.

The show named “Be Inspired with Pepe Minambo Show” will be hosted by prominent motivational speaker Mr. Pepe Minambo at NTV Uganda every Tuesday from 10 PM.

Minambo said his show will help to provide thought leadership to unemployed youth, entry-level, mid-level, and almost retiring corporate managers on how they can fully unlock their potential even when they think they have reached the climax of their career journey.

“This is an inspirational show on personal development, business development, provoking thoughts, and personal coaching and we shall have special features for professionals aspiring for life in the corporate world where some feel they are stuck in the ladder with many years, others have not even climbed the ladder,” he said, adding that the show which will have 10 episodes is targeting an audience aged between 18 and 45 years.

On his part, Mr. Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director, Centenary Bank, one of the lead sponsors said the bank sought help its customers to tap into the wise guidance of Mr. Minambo through providing education to increase literacy levels in the country and improve environmental governance and the financial wellbeing of Ugandans.

“We are celebrating 40 years of transforming lives and impacting on people’s livelihoods through financial inclusion. Education and literacy of the customer fall under our environmental safety and governance and we hope that when you watch the show, you will be able to see simple and effective ways of changing your situation,” he said.

He said Centenary Bank has been sponsoring financial literacy forums for the last 40 years and we are not about to stop.

