KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda has launched an electronic Sim Card (E-sim) that it says is aimed at ensuring convenience for the user.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Mr Manoj Murali, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director, said that with the Airtel eSIM, you can now use two numbers without needing two handsets.

The pain of a damaged SIM is no more!

“Most importantly the eSIM is environmentally friendly. We are committed to reducing eWaste from our operations as part of our environmental stewardship,” he said

Mr Manoj went on to note the convenience of using an eSIM saying that because it is an embedded SIM solution, it provides convenience and flexibility to customers who own devices (phones) with such capability.

“Instead of a physical and removable SIM, an eSIM consists of software installed onto an Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) chip permanently attached to your phone,” he explained.

Joweria Zziwa Nabakka, the Airtel Head of Data, Devices and New Product Development, said that If a customer has an existing smart device, they should just walk into one of the Airtel shops to have their sim cards swapped to the eSIM.

David Birungi, the Airtel Marketing Manager, said customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards to eSIMs will need a compatible device by dialling *#06#, obtaining the required QR code, and a valid National ID, and being guided through a SIM Swap process by an Airtel service personnel.

“Also for a customer who would like to purchase an eSIM card, you will be provided with a sim kit that contains a QRcode that is scanned to get your eSIM activated on your phone and the QRcode looks like this,” Nabakka added.

