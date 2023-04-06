The dfcu Group board has appointed Charles M. Mudiwa as the dfcu Bank chief executive officer and managing director.

Mr. Mudiwa substantively replaces Mr. Mathias Katamba, who in January 2023 indicated he had resigned due to personal reasons.

Mudiwa brings on board over 26 years of experience in Banking, with strong business leadership, and success in turning around businesses and increasing business profitability.

Mr. Madiwa, a Zimbabwean economist served in various capacities within Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, which has a presence in 20 markets across Sub-Saharan Africa.

His previous roles include Executive Director and Chief Executive in multiple markets including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, and Malawi.

His journey at Standard Bank Group started in 2002 when he joined Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe as Executive Director, transforming the bank from a niche player to a mass retail bank and successfully setting up the Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe (AgriBank).

His next assignment was at Standard Bank South Africa, with notable milestones in the role including Mzansi, the first interbank financial inclusion product in

South Africa which increased financial inclusion from 46% to 70%.

Charles’ first Chief Executive role was at Standard Bank Malawi, where he turned around the business from number 3 to number 1.

In his capacity as Chief Executive at Stanbic Bank Zambia, he grew the bank to the most profitable bank in 2015, and moved Stanbic to the top of the chart, from number 4 to number 1.

He also took the helm at Stanbic Bank Kenya in 2017 and played a significant role in transforming the organization.

Under his leadership, the bank grew tremendously in profitability, moving to position 7 from a starting point of position 9 in December 2017.

Additionally, Charles has championed the bank’s transformation agenda, driving digitization and building of new capabilities.

He is described as a diversity champion and notable in this regard was the launch of Standard Bank’s women’s banking propositions, Anakazi in Zambia and DADA (Dare to Aspire, Dare to Achieve) in Kenya.

Both solutions have grown to become the top financial services solutions for women impacting more than 100,000 women collectively in both countries.

