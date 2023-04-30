KAMPALA – Gudie Leisure Farm (GLF), a social enterprise providing various agribusiness development services to especially youth-owned micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the agricultural sector has called on all Ugandans and investors to participate at the forthcoming Southwestern Region Spotlight to discover different business opportunities.

The event happening on the7th and 8th of May, 2023 at Gudie Leisure Farm headquarters in Najeera II, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district will enlighten the country about the investment opportunities in the region, generate support for young entrepreneurs within and from across Uganda who are already investing in it and celebrate its rich cultural heritage, Professor. Gudula Naiga Basaza, Founder and Managing Director, GLF told the press on Saturday.

The event will feature several exciting activities including;

The South Western Uganda Business Symposium taking place on Monday, the 8th of May, 2023, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Gudie Leisure Farm, Najeera II, Kira. This, accordingly will involve insightful discussions about the business opportunities that the region offers and the strategies that can be employed in order to profitably, competitively and most importantly, sustainably exploit them.

“To be discussed as well will be partnerships that can be formed between the private sector and the communities in the region, especially its young entrepreneurs, to foster the development of their businesses.”

Later that day, evening, there will be dining which will feature great entertainment showcasing the diverse cultures in the region and motivating stories from its entrepreneurs and professionals about the lessons they have learnt about winning in life as well as in business.

Also, there will be the South Western Uganda Cultural Immersion and Talent Show taking place on Sunday 7th May 2023, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Gudie Leisure Farm.

Prof. noted that the region is well endowed for so many things, especially tourism being the home of the gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest and many others like Lake Mburo national park, mountains, and waterfalls among many others which makes it virgin for many opportunities.

“The southwestern region of Uganda is host to numerous investment opportunities which we as the private sector and the nation as a whole must proactively and aggressively exploit. Like the rest of the country, the region is home to several communities that are eager to do business with the rest of the nation and the world. They are deeply desirous of interesting other communities in the country, and in particular their entrepreneurs, in engaging with them in harnessing the investment potential that the region hosts in service of the entire nation and the South Western Region Spotlight is one of the platforms through which this desire is going to be fulfilled,” said Prof. Gudula.

“Kampala Metropolitan,” Professor Gudula went on to add, “is the major trade and investment connection point for Uganda and host of different communities from across the nation, the East African Community and the rest of the world, hence our decision to host the South Western Spotlight here first. Following this event will be an expedition through different parts of the region where the business community will be able to see firsthand the opportunities it offers and build the relationship its needs with the communities there to establish successful business initiatives.”

She noted that the Regional Spotlights of the social enterprise, which began in October last year with Karamoja and will cover all other regions of the country this year, are aimed at not only facilitating investment in the regions but also building strong business collaborations amongst the different communities in the country.

The region, she said, is also the gateway to the East African region, having so many border districts to Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and DRC, a very important feature for business opportunities.

She revealed that as GLF, they have incubated youth from 120 parishes who also incubated over 26,000 other youth in school and those out of school.

“The youth have embarked on business along with the white meat value chain and right now they have formed themselves into cottage industries.”

Prof added, “In each of our parishes we have 25 cottage industries, and each of these industries has an opportunity to bring together 100 youth working on one particular cottage industry. This is an opportunity for the business community knowing that you already have a group of people that are already organized and already trained that you can work with to advance your other interests whether you are into processing or into exporting.”

To date, the company, which operates in 27 districts in Uganda including Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso, Lwengo, Kyotera, Masaka, Kiryandongo, Luweero, Dokolo, Moroto, Arua, Amolatar, Nwoya, Soroti, Jinja, Namisindwa, Tororo, Hoima, Mbarara, Isingiro, Kabale, Kisoro, Kikuube, Fort Portal, Kamwenge and Kassanda, has been able to train 112,900 young people who are now part of its business development network.

