KAMPALA – The Uganda Insurers Association held the Insurance Agents Awards on 27th April 2023 at Hotel Africana under the theme “Celebrating the Role of an Agent in the insurance cycle.”

The function was opened by Jonan Kisakye, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Insurers’ Association (UIA) who in his speech welcomed the members present that is the Guest of Honor, the Chief Executive Officer Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) who represented by Mr. Bernard Obel the Director Supervision at IRA, Managing Directors present and all insurance agents in attendance. He noted that the way the awards are carried has been changed to suit improving the performance of the insurance agents by giving the agents a platform to share feedback through the Insurance agents’ convention that took place earlier in the day. He further explained that the Association is happy to have the agents, recognize and have them as witnesses of the best performers in the industry.

In 2023, the association felt it necessary to grow the awards to a major calendar event in Uganda’s Insurance industry. The UIA board agreed to embark on a journey that expanded the awards, a move that saw a new category introduced. That is the Motor third party which makes 70% of the Associations’ income.

Mr. Emmanuel Mwaka, the Chairman, of the Life, and Pensions Committee of UIA noted that the agent’s role is crucial as a distribution channel of the insurance business. He appreciated the agents as they are the reason the awards take place.

Speaking on behalf of the Guest of Honor, Mr. Bernard Opel Welcomed all participants to the function and thanked them for participating in the award. ‘There is a need for more technological innovation to drive uptake of insurance in Uganda’, he said. He further noted that Persistency is very key in this industry which is why the awards have a category that is particularly catering to it.’ In conclusion, He encouraged the insurers to maintain a positive attitude in the market which will also require them to do personal evaluations of their day-to-day deliverables.

The categories of the awards included:

Agent of the Year award Best New Agent award Persistency award Written premium award. A number of policies. Motor third-party award

UAP Old Mutual Group walked away with at least one award from each category making them nine (9) awards including:

Best New agent – Rashid Kizito

3 rd runner up Highest Premium written – Justine Namugosa

runner up Highest Premium written – Justine Namugosa 1 st runner up Highest premium written – Lydia Musimiire

runner up Highest premium written – Lydia Musimiire 4 th runner up the highest number of policies written – Judith Kakuze

runner up the highest number of policies written – Judith Kakuze 2 nd runner up Persistence award – Phillip Kasule

runner up Persistence award – Phillip Kasule 1 st runner up Persistency award – Justin Namugosa

runner up Persistency award – Justin Namugosa 4 th runner up Motor third party award (Northern Region)- Denis Pele.

runner up Motor third party award (Northern Region)- Denis Pele. 2 nd runner up Motor Third Party award (Western Uganda) – Sarah Nayera

runner up Motor Third Party award (Western Uganda) – Sarah Nayera 2nd Runner-up Agent of the Year award – Lydia Musiimire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related