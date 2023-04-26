LIRA – As a form of giving back to the community, Housing Finance Bank (HFB) Uganda treated its Lira District customers to an exquisite dinner held at the prestigious Grand Pacific Hotel in Lira District.

The dinner was well attended by customers from all sectors including education, agriculture, manufacturing and business to mention but a few.

Mr. John Baptist Kaweesi, the Head of mortgage and consumer Banking, HFB Lira branch highlighted a few services and products that are offered by the bank and shed light on the bank’s sustainability journey.

“We are more than just a bank; we are mindful of mother earth too and passionate about saving our environment. For this, we have moved a number of our services online for instance, you can open an account online and also invest with a securities portal that can be accessed on our bank website.’’

Away from reward and appreciation, the bank’s customer experience officials held a session to listen to customer feedback. Among the issues addressed were interest rates, redress sharing platforms and the HFB customer experience team addressed them accordingly.

“As a person who has been saving with HFB for a long time, I want to appreciate the reception that is wonderful. I have not banked at HFB Lira only but many branches across Uganda. I assure you; I have always been treated like a VIP. I commend the employer for choosing and training staff,” said Mr Emmanuel Akeny – a long term customer.

With customer experience at the cornerstone of HFB’s service delivery, the bank will continue to hold a series of countrywide interaction sessions and implement continuous improvement measures to ensure customer satisfaction across all interactions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related