KIGALI —Uganda Airlines, the flag carrier of Uganda, is set to start direct flights to Rwanda, a move meant to, among others, ease trade and movement between the two countries.

The announcement was made during the eleventh Rwanda-Uganda Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) in Kigali.

Uganda Airlines resumed operations in August 2019 after nearly 20 years of inactivity.

Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, already flies to Entebbe, Uganda, three times a day.

Speaking at the JPC Ministerial session on Friday, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, JeJe Odongo, said: “Uganda welcomes the acceptance of the designation of our national carrier, Uganda Airlines by Rwandan authorities which will lead to its commencing of direct flights from in Entebbe to Kigali.

“This will further boost trade, enhance connectivity, and contribute to strengthening people-to-people exchanges.”

His Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, confirmed the development.

Details of when, exactly, Uganda Airlines will start operating the route were not announced.

During the three-day JPC, both countries agreed to create an attractive environment for the private sector and to fast track earlier stalled Northern Corridor Integration Projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway, among others.

