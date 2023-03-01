KAMPALA – Martin Rohner the Executive Director, Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), has commended Centenary Bank for adopting transformative solutions that will aid in creating a sustainable finance ecosystem.

In conjunction with the GABV ED Martin Rohner, Fabian Kasi a member of the board of governors GABV embarked on a one-week courtesy visit of financial institutions within the East African region to interest more Banks into joining the GABV.

GABV is a network of independent banks using finance to deliver sustainable economic, social, and environmental development. Through GABV, several financial institutions have intentionally served their communities while enriching the finance ecosystem.

Martin Rohner highlighted that the GABV is about putting finance at the service of people and the planet. He noted that the 2007 – 2008 Global Financial Crisis put on the spotlight another way of banking that put people first and focused on the real economy and their community’s needs while caring for the planet – this is the GABV.

He said to date they have 70 member banks, collectively they serve 60 million customers, hold over USD 200 billion of combined assets under management, and are supported by 80,000 co-workers.

In his remarks, Fabian Kasi the managing director, of Centenary Bank welcomed Martin Rohner to Uganda, and to the home of the country’s largest microfinance institution, Centenary Bank. He further stated that Uganda was the first African member Bank of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and continues to live by the principles.

He further highlighted the need to join the values-based banks saying they ultimately reflect on the output of the organization.

“We are in the business of serving our communities with the various products and services we offer. It is therefore only right that through these services provided, we foster positive change or impact to the people and the environment through sustainably friendly solutions.” Kasi highlighted.

Kasi further noted that Centenary Bank being a member of GABV has been beneficial to the financial institution as the GABV principles on value-based banking are some of the areas that the bank hinges on while developing products and lasting financial solutions for Ugandans.

“I can proudly say that Centenary Bank has embedded the culture of transparency, long-term resilience (how we stood the test of COVID-19 is a testament of this resilience), and customer centricity, to mention but a few, all of which are principles of value-based banking,” Kasi noted.

GABV has a network of 70+ members from 40+ countries across Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe mostly microfinance institutions with the sole aim and purpose of developing leaders, advocating for change, and catalyzing collaborations across regions in the banking industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading